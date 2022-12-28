Griffin, Bonnar and the Night that Changed Everything

Their three-round bout was a back-and-forth, action-packed, drama-filled war, one of those fights you can watch over and over and not grow tired of. It was worthy of the adjective “great.” But in my second UFC theory, while the fight was one to remember, the men who fought in it were the ones that fans latched onto, and that’s why people stuck around and wanted to see what happened next.

“People could relate to us,” Bonnar said. “We were just regular guys and we didn’t take ourselves too seriously and people like that.”

Griffin, often the cut-up to Bonnar’s straight man, still plays that role, comparing the two to the cartoon characters Ralph Wolf and Sam Sheepdog.

“They would clock in and beat each other up, then clock out and have their lunch,” he said.

That was the difference between perception and reality in a sport that got an undeserved and inaccurate rap from the start. To most non-fight fans back then, the idea of two men fighting in an Octagon meant that those two men were Neanderthals who hated each other and wanted nothing more than complete annihilation on fight night. You couldn’t put them near each other before or after the fight because they were seemingly hard-wired to destroy and nothing else. Ignorant? Yes, but it wasn’t an uncommon feeling among the uninformed.

The Ultimate Fighter helped chip at some of those myths and misconceptions. Griffin and Bonnar tore them down completely. Griffin was a former police officer with a BA degree in Political Science from the University of Georgia; Bonnar, a Purdue University grad with a degree in Sports Medicine. They were educated, witty, and affable. They also liked getting into sanctioned fistfights, and at the time of TUF 1, the two were prospects in a sport where, at the time, being an up and comer meant you weren’t making any money. The Ultimate Fighter was the way out for the winner, because victory in the tournament meant a six-figure contract with the UFC.