Gregory Rodrigues Seeks Redemption

The last time we saw the 31-year-old Brazilian enter the Octagon was at UFC 292, where he made his way back into the win column by collecting a first-round KO against Denis Tiuliulin with a nasty elbow.

“It was great,” Rodrigues said. “I started 2023 with a loss, so that wasn’t good for me, but it taught me a lot about how I could improve myself. I got the fight against Denis, which was a great win, and it brought me back to the winning path, so that was great. But I know that’s who I am; I’m a winner and excited for the next (fight).”