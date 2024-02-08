Gregory Rodrigues Seeks Redemption

Fight Coverage
With anticipation mounting for the middleweight main event of UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer, another 185-pound showdown on the card has the makings of a Fight of the Night, as Gregory Rodrigues, back for his first fight of 2024, prepares to face UFC veteran Brad Tavares.
The last time we saw the 31-year-old Brazilian enter the Octagon was at UFC 292, where he made his way back into the win column by collecting a first-round KO against Denis Tiuliulin with a nasty elbow.
“It was great,” Rodrigues said. “I started 2023 with a loss, so that wasn’t good for me, but it taught me a lot about how I could improve myself. I got the fight against Denis, which was a great win, and it brought me back to the winning path, so that was great. But I know that’s who I am; I’m a winner and excited for the next (fight).”
He is looking forward to his upcoming fight against Tavares, one that holds particular significance for Rodrigues. The two were initially scheduled to face each other at UFC 283, and Rodrigues sees this rematch as an opportunity for redemption.
“I believe that was one season that ended, and Saturday is going to be the start of a new one,” he said. “Now is the right time; I’m a different guy, a different fighter, and I’m excited.”
In preparation for this pivotal matchup, Rodrigues left no stone unturned. Although the eight-time national BJJ champion was initially known for his elite grappling skills, Rodrigues is not a one-trick pony. In fact, “Robocop” has only gone to the judges once in seven UFC fights, and he’s won five of them, four via knockout.
“I didn’t change too much,” he said. “I’m still with my team, and we did amazing work, and, of course, we had much more time to be prepared,” said Rodrigues. “I feel ready. I know I have everything I need to leave with a very nice win on Saturday, so yeah, I’m just taking my time, and Saturday will come.”
Gregory Rodrigues Fight Week Interview | UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer
Tavares, who is competing in his 24th UFC fight, won’t make it easy for Rodrigues. The Hawaii native has beaten nearly everyone outside of those who would go on to become champion (Robert Whittaker, Israel Adesanya, Dricus Du Plessis). He has also claimed 15 total victories in the UFC middleweight division, tying for the second most in divisional history behind Michael Bisping.
Numbers and names don’t impress Rodrigues, and he’s looking at this fight as just another win to add to his resume and get him where he wants to be by the end of 2024.
“I think names don’t win fights,” Rodrigues said. “I believe he needs to be there. I will be there 100%, and I will get this win. It’s not a super exciting thing. It’s just going to be one more win. I hope it’this fight and two more this year. I think I have the time, so fight at the beginning of this year, maybe in the middle of the year and the end of the year. Nice good fights, maybe finish the year at the top and still take the steps to get to where I wanna be.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
