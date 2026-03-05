Gregory Rodrigues | 'RoboCop' Ready For The Sequel

Ahead of his UFC 326 rematch with Bruno Ferreira this weekend at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Gregory Rodrigues is leaning all the way into his “Robocop” nickname.

“When I lost that night three years ago, that was Murphy fighting, but he created ‘Robocop.’ That’s the change,” he said. “I was a kid at the time… I remember when I fought Chidi Njokuani — that was the fight where I split my head in half — and if you watch it, all my interviews right after that, everybody knew the UFC would come back to Rio de Janeiro. Everybody was asking me if I would fight in Rio and I said, ‘No, I wanna take a break.’ My daughter is born a month after that fight — I fought in September; she was born in October. I should have stayed with what I said — ‘I’m not gonna fight.’

“I was supposed to fight a different guy. (Ferreira) came on short-notice, (and) he knocked me out,” continued Rodrigues, who was initially scheduled to face Brad Tavares.