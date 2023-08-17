Gregory Rodrigues Rejuvenated His Love For The Sport

Getting your hand raised makes all the struggle worth it, but Rodrigues saw that momentum dissipate in January 2023 when he lost to Brunno Ferreira in the first round at UFC 283. The result was all the more disappointing considering it was Rodrigues’ first bout in Brazil under the UFC banner. Since then, he chose to spend the time between his first and second fights of 2023 rededicating himself to the sport.

Order UFC 292: Sterling vs O'Malley

“I always said if you win or lose, you learn something from there,” Rodrigues told UFC.com. “That makes sense. That’s worth it. After that fight, one of the things I can say about myself now is I’m more professional. I’m enjoying more what I do now — being in the UFC.”