Gregory Rodrigues Expects To Shine At LFA 100

LFA 100’s Gregory Rodrigues began his martial arts journey in northern Brazil with a big interest in BJJ. At a young age, Rodrigues developed a tight bond with gator-like vice grips and one hell of a future ahead of him.

“I’ve known Jacare since I was eight years old,” Rodrigues said. “When I first started training, he was just a purple belt.”

Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza would go on to have one of the most notable careers in middleweight history. He would steal the show in Jungle Fight and DREAM before etching his name in immortality as the middleweight champ in the murderers row of the Strikeforce 185-pound division.

Defeating names like Matt Lindland, Tim Kennedy, Robbie Lawler, among others, he seamlessly fit in in the UFC and immediately went on a five-fight winning streak.

Back in Brazil, Rodrigues continued training with Souza day in and day out when he made the decision to transition to MMA. Still a BJJ ace at heart, Rodrigues aims to run full speed ahead in the same direction Jacare went and become an MMA champion.