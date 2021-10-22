Gregory Rodrigues Is Determined To Make It

Nearly halfway through the first round of his middleweight bout against Jordan Williams, the favored Rodrigues was stopped; and with that, so were his dreams of fighting in the UFC. But only for a little while.

“I got the opportunity to compete on Contender Series and I thought, ‘That’s my chance, I need to make this happen.’ That’s my only chance I had. One shot. And it didn’t work,” the 29-year-old said in an interview with UFC.com ahead of UFC Fight Night: Costa vs Vettori. “At the time, I thought I was done. I thought, ‘Maybe I’ll quit and maybe I’ll open my jiu jitsu gym.’”

Rodrigues weathered the storm of doubt despite two minutes and 19 seconds halting a six-fight win streak and turning his life upside down, and in return, he was booked for another fight, this time under a different banner.

“When I got my fight for LFA right after that, I thought ‘I need to enjoy this.’ No one tells me I need to fight; I choose to. So why not enjoy the whole process?” the Brazilian said. “That’s changed my mindset, so now when I go inside the cage, I want to be 100% there. My body needs to be there, my mind needs to be there, and that’s what’s changed for me. Now, I’m happy with that I do, I love what I do. I’m so thankful to God for the opportunity to do what I do.”

It’s a change of pace from the enormous amounts of pressure “Robocop” placed on himself after uprooting his life in Rio de Janeiro and moving to the United States to ultimately make it in the UFC; but the universe (and maybe the Octagon) has a funny way of placing people exactly where they need to be.

“If I look back right now and think about the loss on Contender Series, I’m thankful for it. It changed my life on all points. I was in California at the time, and then I moved to Florida. I live there now and train at Sanford.”