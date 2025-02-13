Gregory Rodrigues Is Ready To Break From The Middleweight Pack

“I knew that (Duncan) was gonna be a tough opponent, but that's the kind of fight I'm looking for,” he said.

“I’m a guy who takes on challenges and I go there and do it. And I knew that he's the kind of guy who would put me in a good, good position. Even though he didn't have a lot experience at the UFC, he's a very exciting guy, and everyone was watching him. I was the underdog in that fight, but that's what I want. I'm just gonna show who I am.”

Once he got home, Rodrigues immediately looked to take another fight before the end of the year to keep his momentum going. But after the UFC struggled to find an opponent, he had to ride out the second half of 2024 without adding to his win tally.

But they say the best things come to those who wait, and Rodrigues’ patience was rewarded when he was booked to face Cannonier, a Top 10 contender and former title challenger. It’s a huge chance for “Robocop” to benchmark his own skills against a veteran campaigner who has competed at the very top of the division.

“When I heard about this fight against Jared Cannonier, man, that made me so excited,” he said.