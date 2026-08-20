Gregory Rodrigues | Attitude Of Gratitude

“In life, there’s always gonna be ups and downs, right?” he said. “But sometimes when we are down, we think that it’s over, but it’s not over. If I look back, sometimes, when the hard times came in my life, I didn't have anybody to tell me, ‘Hey, let's go!’ … I come from my house in the middle of the jungle in the Amazon, [in] a poor neighborhood. At that time, I was thinking like, ‘Man, maybe I'm not going anywhere [in life]. That's my end here.’ But it’s not, man.

“My parents invested everything in me. I lost my dad in 2015. He gave his own life to make this dream come true, and so now I'm here. So, if someone is in the same position now that I was in 20 years ago, man, just keep going and see those moments when you dig deep to get the power to rise back up… I was walking through the airport, and I saw a guy without arms. Then I looked at myself and said, ‘Bro, this guy doesn’t have arms, and I’m going to Sacramento to fight. I have to be glad.’ People sometimes, they have everything – they have two arms, two legs, they are healthy, and sometimes we just complain about everything. Don’t complain, man. Just keep going. Look at yourself and say ‘Man, you have everything.’ That's why I tell myself I have everything I need to do what I have to do. I want to do it, and I need to do it.”

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Rodrigues wants to climb all the way up the division and into championship contention. But beyond earning his spot, he enters the Octagon without a chip on his shoulder. The only person he has to impress his himself, by reaching the standards he knows he’s capable of.

“I know who I am, and I'm not here to prove anything to anybody,” he stated. “I just want to do my good work, and the good work is coming from the hard work I did when nobody was watching. Then I did my homework, I did what I did, and now I’m ready for this fight… So that makes me free, and I can enjoy this moment because I don’t have to think. ‘I didn’t do this,’ or, ‘I forgot to do that.’ No. I did everything I needed. So all of this, the interviews, signing posters, a face-off, weigh-ins, all that kind of stuff, that’s all part of the process. That’s part of the show. But I know Saturday I’m gonna step into the Octagon, they’re gonna lock the door on me and the guy on the other side, ‘Fluffy,’ and the referee, for 25 minutes, and I’m gonna be happy. Let’s go!”