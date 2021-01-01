Gregor Gillespie: Unfazed And Ready To Compete

All Gillespie could do was work out in his brother’s basement for the next several months as he waited for his next fight and stewed over the loss. To Gillespie’s credit, he appears to have processed things well in the aftermath of the bout, and as he approaches his return to action on Saturday against Brad Riddell at UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Holland, he seems at peace with the loss of his unblemished record.

“You can’t make your value all about that, like, ‘Oh, man. Now I suck because I lost or I lost that record,’ or whatever the case may be,’” Gillespie told UFC.com. “That’s not how I felt about it. I gave Kevin Lee a ton of credit. He did an amazing job. His game plan was great, and you can tell he was really prepared. That’s something I also take a lot of pride in is I can give credit where credit is due. I didn’t really make a huge mistake during the fight. He came over the top with a jab, a beautiful punch, and followed it with a kick. Props to Kevin Lee.”

Gillespie isn’t unfamiliar with losing even if he hasn’t experienced it often in either his wrestling or MMA career. In his mind, the stretch from his professional MMA debut to the Kevin Lee fight was the longest stretch of his athletic career without a loss, and suffering that first defeat doesn’t seem like it really rattled the New Yorker.

More often than not, getting knocked out or losing in a devastating fashion is part of the fight game. Fighters frequently brush these moments off as a one-off or a flash in the pan, but Gillespie sees things differently.