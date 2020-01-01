Greene Beginning His Road To A Title Shot

“The gloves are too small, the guys hit a little too hard,” said Maurice Greene. “It’s a little bit of all of that.”

But the 6-foot-7 “Crochet Boss” doesn’t wish he was born a bantamweight.

“Nope, it makes it exciting for me,” he said. “It keeps you sharp.”

So when Greene suffered his first loss in four trips to the Octagon in October, it wasn’t time to make excuses or tear down everything he’s done in order to remake his entire fight game. As a heavyweight, one shot can change everything, and when Sergei Pavlovich rocked Greene and then put him away at 2:12 of the first round, all the Minnesotan could do was chalk it up to it not being his night.



“You’ve always got some things to work on,” he said. “But I honestly think, yeah, he definitely caught me, and I thought that was the only way he was gonna beat me and I had to stay away from that and be more technical. It was his night.”