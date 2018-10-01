Green, Jourdain To Meet At UFC Rochester

“I'm ready,” said Jourdain. “This is the UFC, this is a big deal and it's not something you take lightly or say, 'Oh, there will be another opportunity.' This may be the only opportunity that I get, so I'll give everything I have.”



Given Jourdain’s talent level and success thus far, it’s likely that he will be around for a while in the Octagon. Owner of a 9-1 record with all of his wins coming by way of knockout or submission, Jourdain is the latest Canadian to make his move to the Octagon, and he promises that on fight night, he will prove that he belongs with the best of the best, starting with Rochester’s own Green, who enters his homecoming bout on the heels of an impressive first-round stoppage of Ross Pearson in March.



“Maybe it will sound cliché, but the fans can expect fireworks,” said Jourdain. “I'm always moving, and I'm not the type of guy who is waiting for the judges to give me the victory. Every single second I'm hunting for your head, I'm hunting for a finish. I have plenty of energy and I'm willing to prove this to the UFC fans.”



UFC Fight Night, which is headlined by the welterweight bout between Rafael Dos Anjos and Kevin Lee, airs live on ESPN+ from Blue Cross Arena. Tickets are on sale now.