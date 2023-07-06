The Greatness Of Anderson Silva | UFC Hall Of Fame Class Of 2023

Anderson Silva beat Chris Leben in 49 seconds in his promotional debut, stopping “The Crippler” with a knee from the clinch. Less than four months later, he felled Rich Franklin in just under three minutes, finishing him with a similar shot to claim the middleweight title.

Travis Lutter made it into the second round before getting finished. Nate Marquardt couldn’t escape the first. And Franklin got stopped for a second time by a storm of knees, giving Silva three wins in 2007 and a 5-0 record in the UFC.

He kicked off 2008 by submitting former PRIDE champ Dan Henderson, then moved up in weight and dropped James Irvin in 61 seconds on Spike TV, catching a lazy kick and crushing him with a shotgun blast of a right hand that showed Silva could thrive at light heavyweight if he wanted to permanently relocate to the light heavyweight ranks.

His fight with Patrick Cote at UFC 90 ended with the French-Canadian title challenger suffering a knee injury, and his bout with fellow Brazilian Thales Leites went the distance in Montreal, with Silva looking non-plussed in each fight, prompting many to wonder whether he was starting to slip or was simply unbothered by the prospects of facing either man.

Any questions about slippage were answered emphatically on August 8, 2009 in Philadelphia, when Silva stole the show at UFC 101 by turning in a virtuosic performance against former light heavyweight champion Forrest Griffin.

After feeling Griffin out for the first two minutes, Silva stumbled the fan favorite with a right hook before meeting him in the center of the Octagon and imploring him to come forward and fight. He lowered his hands and stood in front of Griffin, unbothered by what could potentially come his way.

For the next 60 seconds, the middleweight champion made like Neo dodging bullets in The Matrix, evading every punch Griffin offered and cracking him back with sniper blasts that did clear, immediate, punishing damage. Hands at his waist, he twisted his torso and slid his shoulders back to avoid the incoming fire, which looked slow and labored in comparison to the rockets Silva was sending at Griffin.