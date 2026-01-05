Greatest Single-Year Runs In UFC History

Three months later, Pereira put his title on the line for the third time in six months, this time against Khalil Rountree Jr. in Salt Lake City at UFC 307. While the first three rounds were closer than many of Pereira’s previous fights, the tide continued to turn in his favor as the fight went on. Entering the fourth round, he still had the energy to go on the attack, which he did, landing 63 significant strikes in four and a half minutes. The final two—a body shot and an uppercut—sent Rountree Jr. down and out.

Three wins, three title defenses and three knockouts in six months—it can’t get much better than that as a champion.

Joshua Van (2025)

The first of two fighters on this list featured for their 2025 performances, Joshua Van went from prospect to champion in a remarkable 10 months. First, Van defeated Rei Tsuruya at UFC 313, proving he was ready to challenge someone in the Top 15. Then came Bruno Silva, ranked No. 12 at the time. This was a masterclass in striking, with Van outlanding the Brazilian 149-77 and scoring three knockdowns before earning a TKO stoppage late in the third round.

Three weeks later, Van returned on short notice to challenge No. 1 contender and former title challenger Brandon Royval at UFC 317. Not only was it impressive to turn around so quickly, but Van and Royval collectively put on one of the best fights of 2025. Landing a combined 425 strikes, Van scored a pivotal knockdown in the third that ultimately secured the win on the scorecards.