While this list includes three fighters from the last two years, recency bias is not a factor as they all produced some of the most impressive win streaks in a single calendar year in UFC history.
There are also three more members of this list who are all tied for the most wins in a 12-month span, a feat that has not been surpassed in the 19 years since it was set.
Here are six of the greatest single-year runs in UFC history:
Alex Pereira (2024)
Despite having the fewest fights of anyone on this list, Alex Pereira’s 3-win stretch in 2024 was one of the most memorable runs in recent memory. After winning the vacant light heavyweight title against Jiří Procházka at UFC 295 in November 2023, Pereira defended his title for the first time in the main event of UFC 300 against Jamahl Hill.
Closing out a card stacked with stars, including a Max Holloway last-second KO over Justin Gaethje and Zhang Weili defending her strawweight title against Yan Xiaonan, Pereira faced former light heavyweight king Hill, who was returning from an injury that led him to vacate his title the year prior. It took Pereira a little more than three minutes into the first round to land his patented left hook and put Hill away.
Just two months later at UFC 303, Pereira rematched Procházka in Las Vegas. Some felt their first meeting ended prematurely, so this provided both men an opportunity to put those questions to rest. It was Pereira who led the dance from start to finish. At the end of the first, Pereira landed a left hook at the horn that sent Procházka crashing to the canvas. Still conscious, Procházka rose to his feet and stayed in the fight. Just 13 seconds into the round, Pereira landed a left high kick, sending Procházka back down, but this time, Pereira pounced and landed ground-and-pound strikes until the referee stepped in to stop the fight.
Three months later, Pereira put his title on the line for the third time in six months, this time against Khalil Rountree Jr. in Salt Lake City at UFC 307. While the first three rounds were closer than many of Pereira’s previous fights, the tide continued to turn in his favor as the fight went on. Entering the fourth round, he still had the energy to go on the attack, which he did, landing 63 significant strikes in four and a half minutes. The final two—a body shot and an uppercut—sent Rountree Jr. down and out.
Three wins, three title defenses and three knockouts in six months—it can’t get much better than that as a champion.
Joshua Van (2025)
The first of two fighters on this list featured for their 2025 performances, Joshua Van went from prospect to champion in a remarkable 10 months. First, Van defeated Rei Tsuruya at UFC 313, proving he was ready to challenge someone in the Top 15. Then came Bruno Silva, ranked No. 12 at the time. This was a masterclass in striking, with Van outlanding the Brazilian 149-77 and scoring three knockdowns before earning a TKO stoppage late in the third round.
Three weeks later, Van returned on short notice to challenge No. 1 contender and former title challenger Brandon Royval at UFC 317. Not only was it impressive to turn around so quickly, but Van and Royval collectively put on one of the best fights of 2025. Landing a combined 425 strikes, Van scored a pivotal knockdown in the third that ultimately secured the win on the scorecards.
Now the No. 1 contender, Van earned an opportunity to challenge Alexandre Pantoja for the flyweight title. The two came out swinging, as expected, but just 26 seconds into the fight, and after only eight strikes landed, Pantoja suffered an elbow injury, giving Van a TKO victory and the belt.
While not the ideal way to win a championship, fighting four times in 10 months and ending the year with a gold belt still makes Van’s run one of the most impressive.
Merab Dvalishvili (2025)
Former bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili had the chance to close out 2025 with what could have been the most impressive calendar-year stretch in UFC history until he suffered his first loss in seven years at the hands of Petr Yan at UFC 323. While his valiant effort resulted in defeat, Dvalishvili still did enough throughout 2025 to earn a spot on this list.
After defeating Sean O’Malley to capture the UFC bantamweight title at UFC 306, Dvalishvili entered 2025 as the 135-pound king, intent on fighting as often as possible. He started his run on the first numbered event of the year, battling Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311. After two rounds in favor of the challenger, Dvalishvili rallied to win the final three rounds, securing a unanimous decision victory.
Five months later, Dvalishvili rematched Sean O’Malley at UFC 316, submitting the former champ via guillotine choke in the third round. Then in October, he scored 20 takedowns in a 49-46 victory over Cory Sandhagen.
At UFC 323, Dvalishvili attempted to become the first fighter to defend a UFC title four times in a single calendar year. While unsuccessful, the bout earned Fight of the Night honors and set the table for a potential trilogy fight to give “The Machine” a chance at redemption.
The 5-0 Club
Three fighters have collected five wins in a 12-month span. While none were champions at the time, winning five fights in the UFC in 12 months is a remarkable achievement.
Kevin Holland (2020): Started with a first-round KO of Anthony Hernandez and a third-round KO of Joaquin Buckley. He then defeated Darren Stewart by decision before earning two more first-round stoppages against Charlie Ontiveros and Jacare Souza.
Neil Magny (2014): Scored TKO victories over William Macário and Rodrigo de Lima, and decision wins over Gasan Umalatov, Tim Means and Alex Garcia. Magny is still climbing the all-time lists at No. 4 for most UFC fights (37) and No. 2 for most wins (24).
Roger Huerta (2007): Earned two Fight of the Night bonuses, four finishes and a Fight of the Year performance in 11 months. Started with a first-round finish over John Halverson in February, then a Fight of the Night decision over Leonard Garcia in April. He followed those wins with stoppages over Doug Evans and Alberto Crane in June and August, and ended the year with a third-round submission win over Clay Guida that earned Fight of the Year honors. Quite a remarkable year that remains one of the most impressive stretches in UFC history.