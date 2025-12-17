Greatest Short-Notice Wins Of 2025

Professional mixed martial arts is one of the few sports where you can go from sitting on your couch on a Tuesday to stepping in and fighting another man on live TV by the end of the week.
As we saw with Michael Bisping when he captured middleweight gold against Luke Rockhold, a fighter’s life can change forever if they take the risk when an opportunity presents itself.
While it may sound like a dangerous proposition, athletes are often more willing to compete knowing they don’t have to endure a full two-month training camp — or deal with the same level of nerves going in.
This year, dozens of fighters have taken the courageous step of accepting last-minute opportunities, hoping to make the most of the spotlight, gain fans, or advance their careers. Here’s a collection of some of the most impressive wins from those athletes over the past 12 months.
Brendan Allen vs Reinier de Ridder
Up first is the only matchup on this list involving a main event. At UFC Vancouver, surging Dutch middleweight Reinier de Ridder was originally scheduled to face Anthony “Fluffy” Hernandez in what many considered a battle for the next title challenger. However, Hernandez was forced to withdraw due to injury.
Brendan Allen stepped in to save Vancouver’s main event, and not only did he take the biggest spotlight of anyone on this list, but he also delivered one of the most lopsided performances of the year. Given the circumstances and de Ridder’s success in the Octagon so far, few expected Allen to dominate as thoroughly as he did. From the opening bell, Allen looked sharper on his feet and more polished on the ground. His overwhelming control in every aspect eventually led to a corner stoppage at the end of Round 4, as de Ridder was simply unable to continue.
Waldo Cortes Acosta vs Shamil Gaziev
Arriving in Qatar on Friday of fight week, Waldo Cortes Acosta had the shortest turnaround of anyone on this list, but it didn’t seem to slow him down at all. At UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs Hooker, Shamil Gaziev was originally set to face Serghei Spivac, until “Polar Bear” withdrew.
Cortes Acosta might have been the only man in the world willing to fly to Qatar on such short notice, make weight immediately upon landing and have just one night to prepare for a fight, but that’s exactly what makes the Dominican so special. Not only did he perform well given the circumstance, he went out and finished Gaziev in the first round. And let’s not forget, this came just three weeks after he stopped Ante Delija in Las Vegas. This marked his fourth win of 2025, cementing him as one of the breakout fighters of the year.
Ethyn Ewing vs Malcolm Wellmaker
VeChain UFC 322 featured one of the biggest upsets of the year, delivered by short-notice debutant Ethyn Ewing. The California native received the call to compete inside Madison Square Garden on Thursday of fight week, and he was set to face none other than bantamweight knockout artist Malcolm Wellmaker.
As a +370 underdog, Ewing turned in one of the most impressive debut performances in recent memory. Not only was this a massive opportunity, he also had to overcome the pressure of fighting on a huge pay-per-view card in the world’s most famous arena. That did not deter him in the slightest. Ewing went out and made life difficult for Wellmaker right from the start and ultimately secured a unanimous decision victory. His performance showed that belongs in the bantamweight division.
David Martinez vs Rob Font
At this year’s installment of Noche UFC, one of the standout performances came from short-notice fill-in David Martinez, who stepped up to face perennial contender Rob Font in place of Raul Rosas Jr.
Heading into the fight, Martinez was unranked in the bantamweight division, while Font held the No. 9 spot. The Mexico-born Martinez did not hesitate to take this opportunity, especially given the nature of the event. He delivered a striking masterclass, out landing Font 115-49 over three rounds en route to a unanimous decision victory and place in the Top 10.
Kyle Daukaus vs Michel Pereira
In August, Kyle Daukaus was preparing to defend his Cage Fury FC middleweight title when an opportunity arose to return to the Octagon at UFC Shanghai. Daukaus fought seven times in his first stint in the UFC before not being re-signed. Four wins and three finishes later, he was on the short list to return if and when the right opportunity came.
That opportunity arrived at UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Zhang, where he faced high-flying finisher Michel Pereira. Out of everyone on this list, Daukaus’ win was the most decisive, as he knocked out the Brazilian in just 43 seconds, earning a Performance of the Night bonus in the process.
Honorable Mentions
Joshua Van vs Brandon Royval: The newly crowned flyweight champion earned his spot to challenge Alexandre Pantoja after stepping in on three weeks’ notice to face former No. 1 contender Brandon Royval at UFC 317. The two fought their hearts out, producing one of, if not the best fight of the year.
Zach Reese vs Jackson McVey: Zach Reese was another great example of someone who had no intentions of fighting on Tuesday morning of fight week before receiving the call to face Jackson McVey in the opener of UFC Fight Night: Bonfim vs Brown. After a back-and-forth first round, Reese took things to the ground and scored the submission in the second.
Joel Alvarez vs Vicente Luque: At UFC Fight Night: Oliveira vs Gamrot, Joel Alvarez filled in for an injured Santiago Ponzinibbio to face Vicente Luque up a division at welterweight. The lightweight standout looked as good as ever at 170 pounds, defeating the UFC veteran unanimously on the scorecards.