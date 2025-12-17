Greatest Short-Notice Wins Of 2025

As we saw with Michael Bisping when he captured middleweight gold against Luke Rockhold, a fighter’s life can change forever if they take the risk when an opportunity presents itself.

While it may sound like a dangerous proposition, athletes are often more willing to compete knowing they don’t have to endure a full two-month training camp — or deal with the same level of nerves going in.

This year, dozens of fighters have taken the courageous step of accepting last-minute opportunities, hoping to make the most of the spotlight, gain fans, or advance their careers. Here’s a collection of some of the most impressive wins from those athletes over the past 12 months.

Brendan Allen vs Reinier de Ridder

(Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS)