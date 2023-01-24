The Greatest Flyweight Knockout Artist In Fury FC | UFC Fight Pass

Now with a record of 4-2, Fraire’s average time in the cage stands at less than four minutes, and if you take out his decision victory, it takes Fraire almost six times longer to walk to the cage than it does to finish his opponents.

These numbers would be impressive if Fraire was a middleweight, light heavyweight or heavyweight, but clocking knockout finishes at these speeds at flyweight is unheard of.

“At the end of the day, it’s a dangerous tool to have to be down two rounds but if you land that one punch on the chin, you can win the fight,” Fraire explained.

There’s undoubtedly an abundance of pride that comes with the power that Fraire possesses, but knowing that he’s accomplishing these feats in one of the most talent-rich promotions for flyweights dwarves the base-level joy.

“If I wasn’t in Fury, I may be able to get comfortable and think I’m the only one out here knocking people out and then you’re not training as hard; I know I’m swimming in a tank full of sharks, but I’m one of those sharks as well,” Fraire said. “It keeps me on my toes, it keeps me training three and four hours a day and it keeps me grounded to know that at any point I can end up on the wrong end of the spectrum.”

At 30 years old, Fraire is in position to put together a record-setting string of knockouts that could have his name etched in history for a long time to come, but he isn’t interested in the record books; he’s interested in UFC gold.

“My thing will always be to chase that title,” Fraire said. “The highest way to get myself known is my way. I’ve always been an ‘all or nothing’ type of guy. Whenever I’ve set my mind to do something I just want to be the best at it, no matter what.”

The journey to the UFC continues at Fury FC 73 against a very game opponent in Josh Walker. The 6-1 Walker is coming down from bantamweight and has plenty of reason to believe he’s got the upper hand, but there are a lot of people in San Antonio hoping for that confidence leads to a win for Fraire.

“A lot of these bantamweights think coming down is going to be easier because they’re the bigger guy, but I guarantee that I hit a lot harder than a lot of these bantamweights and he’s going to be feeling that,” Fraire said. “I’m going in there to take dude’s heads off. My family’s there, people are watching me on TV, so I go out there and I want to be the best. I know I have a good eight years left, so in these next eight years it’s going to be very, very hard to outwork me and even harder to kill me in the cage.”

