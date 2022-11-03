Grant Dawson's Chase For The Lightweight Rankings

5 – The day of this month he will face Mark Madsen in Las Vegas.

20 – The day of his wedding to his lady, Elle.

10 – The number of fights he’s gone unbeaten in heading into this weekend’s bout.

But perhaps the most important number for “KGD” has been an elusive one: a Top 15 ranking in the lightweight division. Dawson hopes to hit that mark with a win over the unbeaten Madsen, and while some fighters dismiss the rankings, others, like Dawson, see the value in having that number next to his name.

“If you just want to make money and you want to fight, I don't think rankings really matter that much; I think big fights and win streaks are more important,” he said. “If you want to become a world champion like I do, it has been done before, but there are very, very few people that get title shots that aren't ranked in the Top 15, at least. So, if I want to become a world champion someday, I have to get ranked in the Top 15, then the Top 10, then the Top 5, and then champion. It's definitely really important to me to get ranked and move my career forward, but I can see how it wouldn't be as important to other people that aren't necessarily striving for what I am.”