Grant Dawson Wants To Make A Statement

“The only difference is the intensity behind it,” he said. “The intensity of, ‘I can’t give up this takedown because I’m fighting in x amount of weeks, and I cannot give up this takedown.’ The intensity changes, and that’s what makes it rough. And also, you’re bringing your food down. You’re drinking only water. It just makes it a lot harder.”

Most recently, Dawson took on TUF 27 winner and then-undefeated Michael Trizano in May. In the second round, Dawson sunk in a rear naked choke and cites that fight as the one that solidified his high confidence in himself.

Though it may come off as brash, Dawson’s self-assurance is unwavering because he hasn’t seen any reason not to believe in himself. When it comes to thinking about his opponent, he isn’t fazed by Minner’s record showing nearly 20 more fights than his own.

“He’s got more pro fights than I do, but I have more wrestling matches than he does,” he said. “I’ve got more jiu-jitsu matches than he does. I got more backyard fights than he does. Like, what really is experience? I’ve got more experience at the high level than he does.

“He’s got more experience losing,” Dawson continued. “That’s for sure, but other than that, how is that going to help him?”