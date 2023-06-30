Grant Dawson Is Seeing The Fruits Of His Labor

It's enough to make someone turn off social media and never look back. But while Dawson doesn’t feed the trolls, he has gone above and beyond the call of duty to engage not just with fans, but his fellow fighters who are looking to one day get where he’s at. And thus far, his TikTok series “Making it to the UFC using Fight IQ” has not just been a rousing success, but a chance for “KGD” to give back to his community.

“I've gotten a lot of really young fighters reach out to me and I even called a couple of them and just chatted with them,” said Dawson. “They've had great questions that for every one of those nine s**tty comments of people telling me, ‘No, you're wrong. Do it this way,’ there's nine more that say, ‘This is really helpful. Please keep making these videos.’”

Covering everything from training to choosing management and working to supplement fighting income on the way up, Dawson is frank and unselfish with his time and knowledge of what it takes to make it to the top. So in an increasingly cynical world…why?

“I was extremely lucky because I had the right people around me at the right time,” he said. “I had a manager that wanted to take care of me and didn't just want to make a paycheck off me. And I see a lot of these young fighters that are just making a lot of really stupid mistakes. The thing that I always say is this sport would be so much harder if everybody was as hardworking and if everybody was as smart because there'd be so much more competition. But there's probably 10 fighters out there that could beat me that never made it to the UFC because they took stupid fights out of their weight class or because they took short notice fights or because they jumped on an opportunity to make a thousand dollars against a guy who’s 94-1. I was lucky enough to have smart people with good intentions behind me, and I don't think that all of these kids have it.

“One of the videos that I made was knowing what your dream is,” Dawson continues. “Do I just want to fight? Do I want to make it to the UFC? Do I want to be a UFC top contender? Do I want to be a world champion? And really knowing what that is, and then, can the gym that I'm at get me there? And I got a lot of people being very positive and asking good questions. But then you always have those guys that have these 50-50 records that are saying, ‘You're wrong. Loyalty over everything.’ Loyal? What are you talking about? You were born in a town and that's circumstantial. And then you went and paid these people money to teach you how to fight. That's not loyalty. That's called a f**king business. So if keeping these people that you don't really owe anything to happy is more important to you than reaching your goals, then you don't really want those goals.”