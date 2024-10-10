Grant Dawson Is Ready For His Next Journey

“I'd be lying if I said there wasn't a little pressure, because I was coming off of my first loss in almost eight years, and obviously you want to bounce back,” Dawson said. “I don't really believe in flukes that much, but I wanted to show that I'm better than the guy that showed up in the Bobby Green fight, and there's only one thing worse than losing and that's losing twice in a row. So there were nerves. But I tell people all the time that you're going to have nerves and you're not going to be able to control those nerves. What you can control is how you react to them. We walked to the cage and fought and we had a great fight.”

And just like that, the stars in Dawson’s universe were aligned again. Now it’s back to the business of putting a world championship belt on the wall at the American Top Team gym in Coconut Creek, Florida. Nothing else matters.

“I didn't get into the sport to do anything other than win a world championship,” Dawson said. “Making money and breaking records and having friends is great, and I really appreciate all of those things. But I'm in this sport to win a world championship, and I think that next journey starts on October 12th.”