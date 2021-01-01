Grant Dawson Only Has One Goal

But that’s the price to be paid for not just being one of the top prospects in the UFC, but someone who is gaining plenty of notice for his work in the Glory MMA gym, where he’s respected as a teammate and a coach.

“That means everything, and one of the reasons why I feel like that is because it’s been a trial by fire,” Dawson said. “I've been rolling with these guys, I've been sparring with these guys for years, so for them to recognize me as a coach or to recognize me as somebody that's moving up in the world and they're willing to take my advice and take my instruction in a practice or whatever it is, it really just means how far along I'm coming. When you have other UFC fighters listening to the younger guy, that has to mean something. That has to mean this kid's really good or they understand that there is some value to what I bring, so it really does mean a lot to me, especially with my teammates, who I feel are so good.”

That team in Lee’s Summit has been one of the most notable of the last 12 months, led by head coach (and UFC vet) James Krause, and while wins on the highest level of the sport certainly helps bring attention, Dawson and crew have been on the scene for years, so this isn’t some new squad that just fell out of the sky and into the Octagon. But, “KGD” does appreciate that the gym’s higher profile is bringing in even more high-level fighters.

“It's nice to be recognized, and the coolest part is there's more UFC fighters that are coming and training with us,” he said. “We have Darrick Minner that's doing his camp here now, Sean Woodson was doing his camp with us, and these guys are realizing what value James brings and what value our teammates bring. And so a lot of these bigger names are starting to finally come into Glory. It's not just the homegrown guys; it's guys from out of town, which is really nice because you get a bunch of different looks. I feel like James is finally getting his credit and I think that it's just gonna keep growing.”