 Skip to main content
Grant Dawson reacts after his victory over Damir Ismagulov of Russia in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 01, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Grant Dawson Finish Rankings

If There’s One Thing Grant Dawson Does Well, It’s Finish A Fight. Here’s Our Picks For How They Ranked.
By Marlin Cortez • Oct. 4, 2023

Whenever “KGD” steps into the Octagon, fans anticipate a fight and a stellar finish to go along with it.

Every Grant Dawson UFC Finish
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Every Grant Dawson UFC Finish
/

On the upcoming UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs Green card at the UFC APEX, Dawson is set to headline his first UFC main event, facing fellow lightweight contender Bobby Green. Since his debut in the UFC after securing a contract on season one of Dana White’s Contender Series, Dawson has consistently delivered action-packed fights and finishes living up to the initial excitement.

Before Saturday’s main event, let’s take a look at his most memorable finishes.

1 - Grant Dawson vs Mark O. Madsen

Grant Dawson punches Mark O. Madsen of Denmark in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 05, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Grant Dawson punches Mark O. Madsen of Denmark in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 05, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

(Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

At UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Lemos, Grant Dawson aimed to be the first fighter to hand Mark O. Madsen a professional loss. 

Madsen started the first round off strong by immediately sitting Dawson down with a right hand and landing a significant number of strikes. Still, Dawson quickly recovered and dominated the Olympian on the ground for the rest of the round. In the second, Dawson continued his grappling dominance and outmaneuvered Madsen once again, leaving him in bottom position for most of the time.

RELATED: Grant Dawson Fighting Forward

Dawson maintained his aggressive approach in the third, eventually bringing Madsen back to the mat. He swiftly found a way under Madsen’s neck and applied a rear naked choke, forcing Madsen to tap out just two minutes into the round. 

2 - Grant Dawson vs Leonardo Santos

Grant Dawson Earns Last-Second Knockout | UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Holland
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Grant Dawson Earns Last-Second Knockout | UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Holland
/

(Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

Dawson maintained his undefeated record at UFC on ESPN: Brunson vs Holland. 

In the opening round, Santos came in with a hard leg kick, and despite Dawson's attempts at takedowns and strikes, Santos was still standing. It wasn’t until about two minutes into the second round that Dawson’s overhand right landed and really rocked Santos. But all of Dawson’s attempts at striking and takedowns were met with Santos’s strong defenses and counterattacks, and, by the third round, it could have been anyone’s fight. 

Order UFC 294: Makhachev vs Oliveira 2

In the final frame, Dawson successfully landed the takedown he had been working for, transitioning to half-guard. He managed to land a few ground-and-pound strikes with just under two minutes left in the fight. With only a minute remaining, Dawson got some more good punches in. Then, with less than 10 seconds left, he unleashed a barrage of powerful strikes that ultimately knocked Santos out. Dawson had claimed his victory with only one second left on the clock.

3 - Grant Dawson vs Adrian Diaz

Grant Dawson attempts to submit Adrian Diaz in their featherweight bout during Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series at the TUF Gym on August 15, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/DWTNCS)
Grant Dawson attempts to submit Adrian Diaz in their featherweight bout during Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series at the TUF Gym on August 15, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/DWTNCS)

(Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

This DWCS performance earned Dawson his UFC contract after he delivered the most dominating performance of the evening. 

Dawson started off this bout by immediately taking it to the ground and controlling the fight from the top position, following that by delivering non-stop ground-and-pound on his opponent. After consistently punishing Diaz throughout the round, Dawson nearly got the job done in the final moments by attacking from back mount and attempting a rear naked choke, missing the submission by just a few seconds.

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

In the second round, Dawson wasted no time, aggressively closing in on Diaz, lifting him off his feet, and slamming him to the mat. The ground-and-pound assault created another opportunity for Dawson to secure a chokehold. This time, Dawson successfully applied the submission, forcing Diaz to tap and securing his 12th career stoppage victory. 

4 - Grant Dawson vs Darrick Minner

Grant Dawson reacts after submitting Darrick Minner in their featherweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Chartway Arena on February 29, 2020 in Norfolk, Virginia. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Grant Dawson reacts after submitting Darrick Minner in their featherweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Chartway Arena on February 29, 2020 in Norfolk, Virginia. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

(Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

Grant Dawson handled business at UFC Norfolk by defeating his short-notice opponent, Darrick Minner, via submission in the second round.

In the opening moments, Minner nearly locked in a guillotine choke, but Dawson managed to escape and gain the top position. Despite Minner’s continued attempts for a submission from his back, Dawson skillfully avoided them. Minner then tried another guillotine, but again, Dawson managed to escape. In the final minute of the round, Dawson surged, landing a series of powerful strikes and even attempted a submission as the round ended. 

FREE FIGHTS: Grant Dawson vs Mark O. Madsen | Bobby Green vs Tony Ferguson

As round two kicked off, Dawson utilized another guillotine attempt by Minner to bring the fight to the ground. This time, Dawson swiftly transitioned to mount and then to Minner’s back, securing a rear-naked choke that led to Minner tapping out at 1:38 of the second round. 

5 - Grant Dawson vs Jared Gordon

Grant Dawson battles Jared Gordon in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Grant Dawson battles Jared Gordon in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

(Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

In his first fight since switching training camps from Glory MMA to American Top Team, Grant Dawson secured a victory and a finish by submitting Jared Gordon in the third round. 

Despite Gordon initially having an advantage in the first half of the round, Dawson managed to take control when he moved the fight to the ground and gained a dominant position on Gordon’s back. Although he couldn’t secure the finish before the round ended, Dawson continued his ground control in the second round. 

MORE DAWSON: From DWCS To A UFC Main Event | Dawson's Strong Support System | Whatever It Takes

Gordon made a comeback attempt but was eventually knocked down and kept there in the final minute. In the third, Gordon continued to fight for a finish, but Dawson refused to let that happen. When the fight returned to the mat, Dawson applied a rear naked choke, ultimately ending the bout at 4:11 of the final round.

6 - Grant Dawson vs Michael Trizano

Grant Dawson kicks Michael Trizano in their featherweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Blue Cross Arena on May 18, 2019 in Rochester, New York. (Photo by Michael Owens/Zuffa LLC)
Grant Dawson kicks Michael Trizano in their featherweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Blue Cross Arena on May 18, 2019 in Rochester, New York. (Photo by Michael Owens/Zuffa LLC)

(Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

In Rochester, Grant Dawson and Michael Trizano faced off, and Dawson secured his victory by submitting the former TUF champion in the second round, marking Trizano’s first professional loss. 

Dawson initiated the bout by taking control and executing two takedowns. Still, Trizano remained resilient, scoring well on the feet, cutting Dawson over the right eye, and effectively defending himself at close range.   

View Dawson's Athlete Profile Here

Trizano’s sharp jabs reopened Dawson’s cut as round two began, prompting Dawson to take the bout to the mat. Dawson saw the perfect opportunity when Trizano gave up his back, and he secured a rear naked choke that led to Trizano tapping out at 2:27 of the second round. With this win, Dawson moved to 14-1. 

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs Green, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims begin at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

Tags
Grant Dawson
Lightweight
UFC Vegas 80
:
Sean Strickland reacts after a unanimous-decision victory over Israel Adesanya of Nigeria in the UFC middleweight championship fight during the UFC 293 event at Qudos Bank Arena on September 10, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Best Of

Best Middleweight Moments of 2023

Recap The Top Middleweight Moments Of 2023 So Far Featuring Sean Strickland, Israel Adesanya, Dricus Du Plessis And More 

Watch the Video
Tom Aspinall, Daniel Zellhuber, looking ahead to Dawson vs. Green
UFC Unfiltered

UFC UNFILTERED | Tom Aspinall, Daniel Zellhuber,…

Check Out The Latest Episode Of UFC Unfiltered

 

More
Khamzat Chimaev of Russia punches Gilbert Burns of Brazil in their welterweight fight during the UFC 273 event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 09, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
Fight Coverage

Free Fights | UFC 294: Makhachev vs Oliveira 2

Get Primed For UFC 294: Makhachev vs Oliveira 2 With Six Free Fights Featuring Islam Makhachev, Charles Oliveira, Paulo Costa And Khamzat Chimaev

More
: