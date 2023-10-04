Grant Dawson Finish Rankings

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

(Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

Dawson maintained his undefeated record at UFC on ESPN: Brunson vs Holland.

In the opening round, Santos came in with a hard leg kick, and despite Dawson's attempts at takedowns and strikes, Santos was still standing. It wasn’t until about two minutes into the second round that Dawson’s overhand right landed and really rocked Santos. But all of Dawson’s attempts at striking and takedowns were met with Santos’s strong defenses and counterattacks, and, by the third round, it could have been anyone’s fight.

Order UFC 294: Makhachev vs Oliveira 2

In the final frame, Dawson successfully landed the takedown he had been working for, transitioning to half-guard. He managed to land a few ground-and-pound strikes with just under two minutes left in the fight. With only a minute remaining, Dawson got some more good punches in. Then, with less than 10 seconds left, he unleashed a barrage of powerful strikes that ultimately knocked Santos out. Dawson had claimed his victory with only one second left on the clock.

3 - Grant Dawson vs Adrian Diaz