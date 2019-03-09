Grant Dawson Brings Fuel For His Hype Train

“I feel like these guys are getting a little more attention than me. I don’t think that’s the UFC’s fault, I don’t think that’s anybody’s fault, but I think that these guys are getting easy matchups and looking just okay in them. Take Hakeem Dawodu. He’s had five fights in the UFC and he lost one of them. He’s gone to two split decisions and one of the guys he beat isn’t even in the UFC anymore, and everybody thinks he (Dawodu) is the next big thing. It’s just kind of ridiculous to me. I’m fighting guys with 11 fights in the UFC (Chas Skelly), guys with a lot of experience. I fought that guy that was undefeated who won the TUF Finale (Michael Trizano). If you look at the competition, I’m fighting the tough guys and I’m finishing people, and these guys are going to split decisions with guys who aren’t on that level.”

If the former KCFA featherweight champion feels like he’s been overlooked to this point, however, he recognizes the potential for all of that to change on January 18. Sharing the Octagon on a Conor McGregor pay-per-view card, there is perhaps no better moment for Dawson to make his statement.

“I’ve been telling people since day one: the more pressure that’s on me—the bigger the card, the bigger the show—the better I’m going do. If I’m fighting on a little card with only 100 people watching in Nowhere, Missouri, I’m not going to do as good as when the lights are on and people are expecting me to lose. There’s a lot hype behind me, so the more pressure I have, the better I do. I’m excited to show that. I’m really excited to fight in front of the Irish fans and it’s going to be awesome.”