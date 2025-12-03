Grant Dawson | Big Game Hunting

The prospects for his wish to come true appeared to get brighter when he bulldozed Diego Ferreira at UFC 311 in Inglewood, California, registering his third straight win and catapulting him back into the Top 15. But outstanding performances don’t always produce the results you’re looking for when it comes time to book another walk into the Octagon.

Preview Every Fight On Saturday's Card

“I’m used to the layoffs,” Dawson said on Tuesday, a handful of days before he finally makes his second trek to the cage this weekend at UFC 323 against Mexican finisher Manuel Torres. “I want to be the most active guy in the UFC, but it doesn’t seem like it’s possible.

“I had [a fight] in early January, so I was so confident I was gonna get three, maybe four, but it’s not the way it went. I’m happy with what I get I guess.”