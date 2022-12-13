Gordon Ryan Wants Redemption | UFC Fight Pass

“I competed all the way up until I couldn't even hold a conversation, I was so nauseous,” he said. “And then I was like, yeah, I gotta get this fixed or I'm not gonna be able to compete anymore.”

Since returning, Ryan is 8-0 with seven submissions. If anything, he’s more frightening, and when asked if we haven’t seen his best yet, he instantly responds, “Correct. I should hit my peak somewhere roughly between 35 and 40, I think.”

If you’re a grappler looking to hit the top of the sport, that’s a sobering thought, yet for all of Ryan’s accomplishments, technique, strength and talent – and let’s not forget his confidence – he doesn’t assume that he will ride through the next 13 years unscathed.

“I'll try to leave on top,” Ryan said. “I don't want to be like the rest of these guys that are just fighting, fighting, fighting and they kind of ruin their own legacy. When I feel it's time, I'll go. But the thing with grappling is it's different than MMA. In MMA, if you're a champion and you get submitted or knocked out or lose a decision, it's a big deal. In grappling, it's not a big deal to lose. The biggest streak I think any major champion has ever been on is Roger Gracie - he had like an 18-match unbeaten streak. It's very common for even the best guys in the world to win one, to lose one, win three, lose one. The champions don't win all the time. It's only this thing with me because everyone hates me that if I lose, everyone will be like, 'See, this guy sucks.' (Laughs) If I compete until I'm 35 to 40, it's very unlikely statistically that I'm gonna go the next 15 years and not lose a match in some fashion. I'm gonna lose a match eventually. But in grappling, it's more about the overall record, your overall statistics, your submission rate, and the amount of medals that you have rather than just winning every single match until someone beats you. It's pretty normal for people to lose matches in grappling, even though I'm trying not to.”

Easy for the guy who hasn’t lost since 2018 to say, but like many elite grapplers, including several of the ones Ryan has defeated, a long reign of dominance usually leads to questions about a move to MMA. The Gracies have done it, so have Magalhaes and Galvao. Will Ryan be next?

“People are always asking about me moving into fighting,” Ryan said. “Right now, especially after the team (The Danaher Death Squad) split, I need someone on my team that is able to do the things that I do, number one, before I would move into MMA. I need a replacement for myself, someone who could win the ADCC absolute and just starts crushing everyone. Number two, there hasn't been many things that John Danaher, our coach, has been wrong about as far as my training or my career in his life, and I've been with him for about 10 years. And John's advice to me was just to stick with grappling because I'm already the greatest of all-time and I already make a ton of money grappling. He's like, there's no reason for you to move into MMA when you're this successful in grappling. And something tells me I should probably listen to John because he always ends up being right about everything. So for right now at least, I'm gonna have to defend the Superfight for ADCC, and I'm already 27, so I think I'm just gonna stick with grappling because it was John's recommendation and John has always been right about everything.”

Of course, never say never, but you get the impression that even with a legacy already set in stone, Gordon Ryan still feels there’s unfinished business in his current line of work.

“There's a great line that Georges St-Pierre said when we were on the Lex Fridman podcast,” said Ryan. “He said that the minute you're satisfied with what you've done in your career, you should retire. Because the minute you're satisfied, the minute you sit back and say, 'Hey, look what I've done,' and you're not really thinking about what's next, that's the end of your career. So, for me, once you win ADCC, the next day it's like, 'Okay, what's next?' Which is kind of like a gift and a curse because it always keeps you hyper-focused on what's next and what I'm gonna accomplish, but, at the same time, I feel like I'm gonna look back when I retire and be like, 'Wow, I just flew by that entire 15 years and I wasn't present for any of it and I was just looking at what's next.' But it does keep me focused on what match is next, what big tournament is next. Right now, if you look at the no-gi statistics, there's no one close to the same level as me as far as accomplishments and stats go. Theoretically, someone in the next 20 or 30 years can surpass my records and my overall statistics, but I want to create something that's not gonna be touched until well after I'm dead. That's my goal right now - just looking forward and creating a legacy that's never gonna be touched for as long as I'm alive or my kids are alive. If we can do that, then I'll be happy.”

The UFC FIGHT PASS INVITATIONAL 3 airs live on UFC FIGHT PASS on Thursday, December 15 at 8pm