A Good Time To Be Maurice Greene

“Yeah, I guess it is,” he said. “There’s a lot of things that I can look forward to. Sometimes you tend to forget about all those good things that happen when you’re in the moment and some of that passes you by. But I get to fight at home and I’m one of the lucky ones. This is my third fight in eight months and it’s not even a year since I signed with the UFC. So I’m just grateful for all the opportunities that kind of fell in my lap.

“Everything’s about timing in this game and it took me a while to realize that,” he continues. “I was pushing to get into the UFC a lot sooner and I probably would have been in and out of the UFC at that point because I wasn’t ready. So timing is key. The Ultimate Fighter was the kickstart to all this. Now the second chapter is me doing my camps out in Colorado.”

The newest member of the Factory X squad in Englewood, Greene got in a solid first camp with Marc Montoya and his gang of killers, which includes Anthony Smith, Chris Camozzi and Dustin Jacoby, and he loved it.

“There’s no egos in the gym and that’s a big thing for me,” he said. “I can’t do the egos. I don’t have an ego, I’m just trying to get good work in. I got my ass whupped quite a bit in camp, but that’s why I went there. If you’re not getting beat up, you’re in the wrong place.”