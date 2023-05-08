'Good Guy' Gabe Green Is Going With The Flow

Green admits that everything was cool with his opponent’s fans after the bout, and moving forward, he’s learned that when it all comes down to it, a fight’s a fight, no matter where it takes place.

“I don't think it matters too much,” he said. “I'm actually very blessed in that wherever I go, I get a good handful of people that come with me outside of my corners. A couple of my cousins and good friends and aunts and uncles are going to come out, so there's going to be like 15 of the closest people in my life out there with me. So, as far as I'm concerned, I'm always fighting at home.”

Some of us don’t even know 15 people, let alone 15 who are willing to travel to fights to cheer you on, so that must be a good feeling for “Gifted” Gabe.

“They weren't super big fans of me doing it in the beginning, but even though they weren't, that doesn't mean that they weren't out there for every fight,” he said. “They still made it out to everything. And like I said, they weren't very big fans of it, but I think they were just more worried about me. They didn't want to see me get hurt. But if you look at my past fights, for the most part, I win more than I lose. So it was pretty easy to go, ‘You know what? He's kind of good at this thing. Maybe we don't got to worry about him so much.”