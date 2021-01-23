The Good Fight Foundation: Making A Difference

The Poiriers also hope to host a 5K Unity Run in 2021, bringing the community together to support local businesses, artists, musicians and foundations. The Good Fight also aspires to open a youth boxing gym near where Dustin grew up. The gym would allow children to earn their membership by maintaining good behavior and good grades in school.

It didn’t take long for Dustin’s peers to take notice of the great work done at The Good Fight, prompting them to contribute.

Some of the fighters that have donated their fight kits to The Good Fight include: Khabib Nurmagomedov, Max Holloway, Cub Swanson, Allen Jouban, Eryk Anders, Brendan Allen and Sabah Homasi.

“Having the foundation and seeing the difference it has made in so many people’s lives has been extremely rewarding,” the Poiriers said. “It has given us a completely different outlook on how we can use our platform to positively impact, and influence others to do the same.”

