The Good Fight Foundation: Making A Difference

Since Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier made his UFC debut in 2011, the Louisiana native’s rise as one of the top fighters in the world goes hand-in-hand with his outstanding contributions to the community. Together with his wife Jolie, the Poiriers formed The Good Fight Foundation, which is committed to helping those in need.
The idea started when Dustin and Jolie were packing up fight memorabilia and realized that instead of holding on to boxes full of hand wraps and shorts, they could auction off the fight-worn gear for proceeds that could go toward making a difference in the lives of people in Louisiana and around the world.
With people across the globe struggling in 2020, The Good Fight stepped up, finding a way to carry out several of the foundation’s goals despite setbacks caused by COVID-19.
Here are just some of The Good Fight’s contributions to the community in 2020:
- Provided years’ worth of transitional car seats for families in need
- Provided over a thousand warm meals for healthcare workers and first responders
- Donated to several non-profits, including the Lebanon Red Cross following the explosion in Beirut
- Donated infant necessities to mothers displaced during Hurricane Laura
- Provided tools and supplies to assist with the clean-up of hurricane debris in Lake Charles
- Hosted a fundraising event to raise money for St. Jude’s Research Hospital
- Donated toys and clothing to The Hub Lafayette
“Life is a fight, and we have to stay positive during the good and bad times,” Dustin told UFC.com. “The Good Fight Foundation will not lose sight of the goal no matter what is happening. It’s our mission to not only help, but be a voice to those in need. We will persevere and continue the fight.”
The new year brings new opportunities for both Dustin inside the Octagon, and for The Good Fight outside of it.
On Saturday January 23, Poirier headlines UFC 257 in a highly anticipated rematch against Conor McGregor. A win in the bout could punch Dustin’s ticket back to a shot at the UFC’s lightweight title. Regardless of the result, the intense media exposure that comes with such a high-profile fight will certainly shine a light on the incredible work done by those involved with The Good Fight and assist in raising more funds for them to operate.
“We are extremely excited about the upcoming rematch with Conor McGregor and knowing the magnitude of this fight, it will be great to push the foundation even more,” Jolie told UFC.com. “Dustin plans on auctioning off his fight worn gear from UFC 257 on eBay and we will post the link within the week following the fight.”
The proceeds from Dustin’s UFC 257 fight kit will go directly toward The Good Fight’s current goal to provide transportation and tutoring for the children at The Boys & Girls Club of Acadiana’s six locations. The Boys & Girls Club of Acadiana provides youth with a safe and impactful environment focusing on academic success, healthy lifestyles and leadership.
The Poiriers also hope to host a 5K Unity Run in 2021, bringing the community together to support local businesses, artists, musicians and foundations. The Good Fight also aspires to open a youth boxing gym near where Dustin grew up. The gym would allow children to earn their membership by maintaining good behavior and good grades in school.
It didn’t take long for Dustin’s peers to take notice of the great work done at The Good Fight, prompting them to contribute.
Some of the fighters that have donated their fight kits to The Good Fight include: Khabib Nurmagomedov, Max Holloway, Cub Swanson, Allen Jouban, Eryk Anders, Brendan Allen and Sabah Homasi.
“Having the foundation and seeing the difference it has made in so many people’s lives has been extremely rewarding,” the Poiriers said. “It has given us a completely different outlook on how we can use our platform to positively impact, and influence others to do the same.”
For more information on The Good Fight Foundation, what it does and how you can contribute please visit: TheGoodFightGroup.com
