Goal Unchanged, Latifi Still Determined

He came up short that night and then fell in his next two bouts as well, which means Oezdemir will step into the Octagon against Latifi in the unenviable position of searching for a win off three consecutive defeats.

No fighter wants to lose one fight, much less three in a row, so Latifi knows that Oezdemir will do anything and everything possible to get back on track when they clash this weekend.

“It’s always dangerous fighting somebody who comes from a loss and wants to make a statement,” Latifi said. “He wants to prove himself. Every time you step in you have to be prepared and aware that you’re fighting a hungry opponent.

“My mentality, whoever I fight, I know they are there to fight. I don’t underestimate them.”

As much as Oezdemir’s record reveals three losses in a row, Latifi doesn’t believe that he’s somehow been exposed and the Swiss knockout artist is suddenly just cannon fodder for the light heavyweight division’s elite fighters.

Instead, Latifi sees a top ranked competitor who suffered setbacks against the 205-pound champion, the most recent title challenger in Anthony Smith and then dropped a controversial split decision against rising star Dominick Reyes that he doesn’t really consider a blemish on Oezdemir’s record.

“Volkan, he’s a very tough opponent. Maybe people see his three losses now but you’ve got to look at who he lost to,” Latifi said. “He lost to the champ [Daniel Cormier]. His last fight, I didn’t think he lost that fight.

“I think he won that fight. He’s a tough opponent. He’s a contender. He had a rough time and I think he’s coming into this fight hungry, too.”