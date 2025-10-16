The Goal Is In Sight For Reinier De Ridder

De Ridder was all set to face fellow middleweight contender Anthony Hernandez in the main event of UFC Vancouver this weekend, but after “Fluffy” was forced off the card, ninth-ranked contender Brendan Allen stepped in. It’s a matchup that de Ridder is grateful for and one that he plans to use to underscore his championship credentials.

“First thing was I was very disappointed, of course,” said de Ridder as he recalled the moment his bout with Hernandez was scrapped. “But the good thing is here (with UFC), we always figure something out. Like, if you want to stay on the card, then, then they'll, they'll get you somebody. Not like in the previous organization I fought (where) it was always if somebody pulled out, I knew I was f**ked (and) was gonna sit around for months again and hope for a call.

“I was confident they'd be able to find somebody. Paulo (Costa) was in the conversation for a little bit, but I'm very happy that Brendan stepped up and took the fight like he did and, yeah, it’s just cool to be here again.”