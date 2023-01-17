Glover Teixeira Visualizes Winning The Belt In Brazil

“It came to my mind after a couple losses,” the 43-year-old said. “When I lost to Corey Anderson and when I lost to (Alexander) Gustafsson that time, it came to my mind the thought that ‘If I keep fighting like this, I’m gonna retire.’”

The veteran Brazilian was dealing with a lingering shoulder injury, and the loss to Anderson was his third in five fights, bringing his record to 5-5 over a 10-fight stretch that began with his light heavyweight championship bout against Jon Jones at UFC 172 in Baltimore.

How To Watch UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill In Your Country

He was in his late 30s, had been competing professionally for 15 years, and had spent the last five or six years entrenched in the upper tier of the UFC light heavyweight division. He’d come up short in his quest for gold, but had a great career, registering 27 victories and earning a reputation as both a fighter’s fighter and an all-action standout fans always looked forward to seeing compete.

“But I changed a little my lifestyle, the way to live, and I just said, ‘I’m not gonna retire now. I’m not gonna let the fight retire me — I’m gonna retire when I want to retire,’ and so I just kept pushing.”