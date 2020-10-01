Glover Teixeira Still Doing It The Right Way

Class. Talent. Work ethic. Resilience. They’re all traits embraced by the 41-year-old Brazilian, who has come back from plenty of setbacks over the years to headline this Saturday’s UFC Fight Night event in Las Vegas, where he may very well be one win over Thiago Santos away from a second world title shot.

Watch With Your ESPN+ Subscription

Not bad for someone who has always let his fists do all the talking for him.

“I'm very proud of myself,” said Teixeira. “I have a gym and I'm trying to be a role model for the kids that are coming up and teaching them martial arts. It's not just about going in there and being a champion but being a better person and having better character. I just want to keep going with my career and keep fighting and doing the best that I can and do it the right way. It's okay to promote the fight, but with respect. I believe in that samurai discipline and respect first.”