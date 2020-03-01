Glover Teixeira Learned To Work Smarter

“I thought I was gonna retire when I was 35,” said the light heavyweight contender, still going strong as he approaches his Wednesday main event against Anthony Smith. “I never really thought I would be fighting at 40 years old and still loving it. Maybe that was because I was training so much and overtraining most of the time, and you get grumpy and get stressed. There were a few camps when I was like, I can't wait until I retire; I can't take this no more. And now I look at Anderson Silva, I look at (Daniel) Cormier, and I'm like, ‘I'm not gonna lose to those guys, I'm gonna keep fighting.’ (Laughs) I love this.”

He means it, too. And though many fighters who hit the big 4-0 are clearly on the downside of their career and have the results to show for it, Teixeira won three straight over Karl Roberson, Ion Cutelaba and Nikita Krylov, and he enters his first fight of 2020 still in the top 10 at 205 pounds. In the process, his fan base has swelled to include those in the MMA community who have grown with the sport. In other words, Teixeira is out there for the 30, 40 and 50 somethings. And you can throw in an 82-year-old member of his gym in Danbury, Connecticut, as well.