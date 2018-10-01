Teixeira Knows What He Needs To Do For a Title Shot

To get there, Teixeira reeled off five consecutive wins (four by finish). He’s moving closer to a similar feat now.

“The way I’m winning and finishing guys, maybe two more wins and I can start talking about the belt,” Teixeira said. “I know where I am in the rankings, so I have to keep winning convincingly for them to give me the title shot.”

But it’s not just the belt that motivates Teixeira to search for the finishes. He was told a long time ago that when he got to the UFC he had to excite the fans. You want people to like you and to want to watch you fight. Seventeen fights in the UFC later, he’s done just that.

After fighting just once in 2018, Teixeira has already notched two victories in 2019 – both of which have been finishes.