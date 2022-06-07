Glover Teixeira Is The Definition Of A Champion

It was the feel-good story of the year – or most years for that matter – but Teixeira wasn’t interested in touring the world with his new belt or asking for a less dangerous foe for his first title defense. He looked at Jiri Prochazka, who was at Octagonside in Abu Dhabi as the backup for the UFC 267 main event and announced his plan to the world.

“Come up here, buddy. You’re next.”

In one sentence, Teixeira showed anyone who didn’t know him who he was. And for those just tuning in, that’s how he’s always been since turning pro in 2002.

“I wanted to be the best, and I wanted to fight everybody,” said Teixeira, who meets Prochazka in the main event of UFC 275 this Saturday in Singapore. “I see people as a person. I didn't like when Shogun (Rua) didn't want to fight me in my second fight (at UFC 153) because he said I didn't have enough of a name. I didn't like that because it's an opportunity. It doesn't matter. And listen, that's not my job. I see the situation, like I said about Jan, and Jiri. Jiri was there. He cut the weight, he was there, I said he's next in line, let's go. I didn't care. He's good, he's the number one contender right now, and he was a very tough fighter, so yeah, I want to fight him, I want to prove myself, and I want to show that I fight everybody, and I'm gonna beat him and prove once again that everybody's wrong, and that's how I like to do things. Challenge myself and go after it.”

It seems like the simplest thing in the world, and the way the fight game should operate. But it doesn’t. Sure, when it comes to the best fighting the best on a consistent basis, the UFC has boxing beat by a mile, but there are still some fights that fall apart before they even get to the contract stage. That wasn’t going to happen with Teixeira, who makes it clear that when he retires from the sport, he won’t be chasing the job held by UFC matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard.