GLORY Star Bekah Irwin Awaits Her Fury FC Debut | UFC FIGHT PASS

“I’m hoping to let my striking background shine and if it does, I’m looking to move up quick,” Irwin said.

UFC 302 REWIND: Final Results | Makhachev Post Fight Interview

Despite this being possibly the most important fight of her career thus far, Irwin refuses to let the added pressure weigh on her. She’s been preparing for this moment since she started fighting at the age of 15.

Even after immediately becoming one of the most talked about rising stars in kickboxing, Irwin was always eyeing the UFC Octagon.