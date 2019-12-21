GLORY: Rico vs Badr 2

The Dutch-born Verhoeven, the 6’6” 260lbs “King of Kickboxing”, has reigned supreme for six years and defeated a who’s who of the greatest kickboxers of all-time. One of the 55 wins on his record is a December 2016 TKO over Hari, but that was the result of an arm injury to Hari and many people felt the fight was not decisive.

The rematch was inevitable and, in the three years since their first fight, a seething dislike has developed between the two biggest and best strikers in the world.

At a head to head press conference in October, Hari said, “I am looking for legacy. I am looking for eternal glory. I will knock him out.

“Not a lot of people knew Rico before I fought him. Then the Badr Hari wave comes, he jumps on, and then people knew him and he was able to do a lot of big shows (headlining GLORY events) and make some money.

“I am happy for him. But now it ends. I’m going to show him what his real level of fighting is – and it isn’t great. He is a joke!”

At that, Verhoeven, who is somewhat kickboxing’s version of Georges St-Pierre in that he likes to avoid trash-taking, had finally heard enough.

The 30-year-old giant flat out accused Hari of faking the injury in the first fight once the going got tough in the second round.

“In the first round I was testing his range,” Rico said. “I found his range in about a minute and a half. He hit me with a few jabs – it was no problem. In the second round I began to get more aggressive – and then he quit!”