GLORY: Collision 2 Is A Clash Of Kings

To describe this Saturday’s rematch between Rico Verhoeven (55-10, 16 KOs) and Badr Hari (106-13, 92 KOs) as the biggest fight in the history of kickboxing barely begins to do justice to what this contest represents.

If Marvel Comics sat down to design a pair of arch-rivals, they could hardly do better than clean-cut heavyweight champion Rico ‘The King of Kickboxing’ Verhoeven and his challenger Badr Hari, the sport’s crown prince of darkness.

The world heavyweight championship is being contested in the five-round fight, which headlines GLORY: COLLISION 2 at the sold-out Gelredome soccer stadium in Arnhem, Netherlands, this Saturday, December 21, but for many fans the belt is an almost secondary consideration next to the sheer stature of the reputations that both fighters are laying on the line.

After debuting as a fresh-faced youngster at GLORY 4 on New Year’s Eve, 2012, Verhoeven steadily climbed the ranks before having a breakout moment at GLORY 11 when he beat Gokhan Saki and Daniel Ghita in a four-man tournament. At GLORY 17 he won the world heavyweight championship and has dominated the division ever since.

In the course of his 17-fight GLORY win streak, Verhoeven has set and maintained numerous records. ‘Most Victories’, ‘Longest Win Streak’, ‘Most Title Defenses’ and ‘Longest Championship Reign’ are just some of them.

His professional accomplishments have combined with his upbeat, positive character to make him a sponsor’s dream. Samsung and Porsche are just two of the international brands he currently has deals with.