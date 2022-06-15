Gloria De Paula Gets Back To Her Roots

She would soon find herself at Brazil’s Chute Boxe in 2015 to train MMA. She turned pro in 2017 and made enough noise on Brazil’s regional scene to get a shot on Dana White’s Contender Series and secure her first UFC contract. Her entry into the promotion was a bumpy one, however, as she dropped her first two bouts to Jinh Yu Frey and Cheyanne Vlismas. It was the loss to Vlimas—a first round KO that lasted only a minute—that prompted her to go back to the drawing board.

“I focused on my striking style again and on my Muay Thai background,” she explains.

It was Muay Thai that was de Paula’s entry into the world of martial arts in the early pre-Chute Boxe days, and she credits her re-commitment to the discipline for her first UFC victory, a unanimous decision nod over Diana Belbita last February.

“Obviously, I trained all martial arts, but I decided to go back to my roots and I felt more like myself inside the Octagon. It was amazing to get my first win in the UFC. That motivated me even more for my next fight.”