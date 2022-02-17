Gloria De Paula Fills In The Gaps

The last time fans saw the Brazilian was against Cheyenne Vlismas in July. The 26-year-old gained a lot from that loss and has been able to apply it throughout her training over the past couple months.

RELATED: Gloria de Paula Photo Gallery

“It showed a lot of mistakes in my game,” de Paula said. “It showed that my mind is really strong, and I have a power of reaction that is great, so I’m really motivated for this next one.

“I believe that I was very limited as a striker and I had a lot of gaps in my game, and now I am a complete MMA fighter.”

This weekend at UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Hill, the strawweight will look to turn things around against Diana Belbita. The 25-year-old came away with her first UFC win last time around against Hannah Goldy after dropping back-to-back fights. Belbita has earned six wins by knockout and four by submission, with five first-round finishes.