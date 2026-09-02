Glendale’s Vast Offerings Get The Spotlight During Noche UFC Fight Week

On September 12, the Octagon returns to Glendale, Arizona for the first time since 2021 as the promotion brings its annual Noche UFC event to the Valley of the Sun.
Headlining the night is a thrilling featherweight matchup between Brazil’s Jean Silva and Arizona’s own Jose Miguel Delgado. The event also marks UFC’s return to Arizona for the first time since May 2022 and kicks off the newly minted agreement between TKO and the Arizona Sports & Events Alliance, which will bring a series of UFC, WWE, PBR and Zuffa Boxing events to Arizona over the next three years.
The prelims at Noche UFC begin at 11am PT with the main card starting at 2pm PT, leaving plenty of time for fight fans to take in all the city has to offer.
With Glendale in the spotlight, there’s no better time to experience some of the best the city has to offer ahead of a full day of combat sports action.
Iconic Glendale Locations
In and around Desert Diamond Arena is the Westgate Entertainment District, an open-air plaza with water features and nearly 30 restaurants and bars within an easy walk of the arena doors. Whether you want a full sit-down meal before the first walkout or somewhere to break down the card after the last fight, you won’t have to go far.
Once leaving the arena, though, Glendale’s historic side is worth the short drive. For a quieter morning before the action, Sahuaro Ranch Park features historic ranch buildings, a rose garden, open lawns and free-roaming peacocks while Thunderbird Conservation Park is a place to catch a sunrise hike and see the beautiful desert landscape. For more history, there is the Catlin Court Historic District where early-20th century bungalows have been converted into boutiques, specialty stores and more. Glendale also has the largest drive-in movie theater in the Western United States in the West Wind Glendale 9 Drive-In, which opened in 1979 and expanded to nine screens in 1984.
More Unique Glendale Experiences
During fight weekend, Glendale offers a multitude of enthralling experiences such as a sunrise hot air balloon ride courtesy of Rainbow Riders Hot Air Balloon Co. or indoor go-karting and Andretti Indoor Karting & Games as well as PopStroke, which features two 18-hole putting courses designed by Tiger Woods and a multitude of games with a bar and full-service restaurant available as well.
Food & Culture — Historic Downtown Glendale
Speaking of food, Historic Downtown Glendale is a vibrant and thriving hub where tradition meets modern innovation. With its tree-lined streets, locally owned restaurants, and unique historic architecture, this walkable district provides a dynamic atmosphere that draws people in. Cubanitas Kitchen serves up traditional Cuban plates with a side of music. Cultura Mexicana is a Mexican brunch room built around a Frida Kahlo mural, with regional, time-honored recipes such as chilaquiles, menudo, quesabirria tacos, and more. Haus Murphy’s is a German biergarten Guy Fieri put on national TV. Cornish Pasty Co turns out scratch-made pasties in a 1900s gaslight building.
For a sweet stop, Coyote Oaties makes gourmet cookies with neither white sugar nor white flour, and Ceretta Candy Company has made chocolate and caramels on-site for more than 50 years – factory tours offered Monday-Friday. Additionally, murals by local artists cover walls throughout the district, making strong backdrops and a natural pairing with the food walks offered here. It's the fastest way to show that Glendale has a culture of its own beyond the stadium district.
For more information, check out Experience Glendale’s website.