Glendale’s Vast Offerings Get The Spotlight During Noche UFC Fight Week

In and around Desert Diamond Arena is the Westgate Entertainment District, an open-air plaza with water features and nearly 30 restaurants and bars within an easy walk of the arena doors. Whether you want a full sit-down meal before the first walkout or somewhere to break down the card after the last fight, you won’t have to go far.

Once leaving the arena, though, Glendale’s historic side is worth the short drive. For a quieter morning before the action, Sahuaro Ranch Park features historic ranch buildings, a rose garden, open lawns and free-roaming peacocks while Thunderbird Conservation Park is a place to catch a sunrise hike and see the beautiful desert landscape. For more history, there is the Catlin Court Historic District where early-20th century bungalows have been converted into boutiques, specialty stores and more. Glendale also has the largest drive-in movie theater in the Western United States in the West Wind Glendale 9 Drive-In, which opened in 1979 and expanded to nine screens in 1984.

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