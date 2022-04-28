Gina Mazany: Danger And Balance

From Alaska to Seattle to Las Vegas to Missouri, Gina Mazany knows something about extremes. And while weather is one thing, those extremes can also be a metaphor for the things she goes through in the fight game, which means the only way to survive is by having balance.

And the 33-year-old flyweight has found it in Kansas City, where she lives and trains and goes about the business of being prizefighter. That means all aspects of that business. So when she suffered a loss at the hands of Priscila Cachoeira last May, she didn’t go to one extreme by walking away from the sport, or another by jumping right back into a fight immediately.

She landed somewhere right in the middle.

“Everyone wants to jump back in there, and, of course, that's what you want to do because you want to redeem your loss,” Mazany explains. “But, at the same time, I want to make sure I get ten times better just so I know that next time I'm in there, I'm prepared and ready for anything.”

Next time is fast approaching, as Mazany makes her eighth walk to the Octagon to face Shanna Young this Saturday. When you think of it in pure numeric terms, with seven of her 12 pro MMA fights taking place in the UFC, more than half of her career has been spent learning on the job at the elite level. Put like that, it’s not surprising that there have been some setbacks. So anytime she can get a nearly yearlong break, it’s almost welcome. But after a few months and things were clicking again, she made that call that she was ready for a fight.

“When I'm back to training twice a day and I feel good and I feel like I've checked off some of the boxes in my head that I wanted to get better at and I feel like I've improved on them,” she said when asked the moment when she believes she’s where she wants to be to get in a fistfight again. “The nice thing too is that when I get to that point, I'm like, all right, I've already improved, and when I'm in camp, I don't realize until I finish with a camp, but I get so much better when I'm in camp because I'm hyper focused and I obsess about things that I want to get better, so I made it a point to focus on the things that I just want to be great at. Just leveling up everywhere.”

And after her fiancé, flyweight contender Tim Elliott, scored a big win over Tagir Ulanbekov in March, that only amped Mazany up even more to make her return. Then again, in the Glory MMA gym in Lee’s Summit, it seems like there’s another teammate (or two, or three) competing and lifting the vibe in the room.

“It's pretty cool to watch everyone's momentum, and I selfishly feed off of everyone's momentum, and it's cool,” said Mazany. “It's nice seeing people going in there every week and surprising people and impressing people. We're showing good stuff from our team.”