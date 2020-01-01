Meet The New Gina Mazany

“We moved up here and it's been a game changer,” she said. “I feel like he (Krause) has really organized me a little bit. I feel like I had the tools, but I just didn't have a plan or an organization.”

And as she found out, she didn’t see the things Krause saw in her. That’s understandable in this sport, as fighters are often too close to the situation to see all angles of it.

“I think a lot of fighters, especially if you've been fighting more than five years, there comes a time occasionally when you're like, f**k this, this sucks,” Mazany, a pro since 2008, said. “Losing and getting my face rubbed in the mats sucks all during camp and then I go to my fight and I get to fight for barely 20 seconds. I think that was me just being fed up, but it was also a good, pivotal moment in my life where I gotta figure it out. Am I gonna keep cracking at this or are we just gonna stop? I'm kind of like an all or nothing person and the fact that James Krause, who, in my opinion, is a very badass fighter and a badass coach, sees potential in me, that's crazy. So, of course, I gotta heed that and go check it out. That was a huge pivotal moment. Man, I was about to quit and then one of the best coaches in the world wants me to come train with him. I've obviously gotta stick to it, and I think it's a new beginning.”