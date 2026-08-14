Gillian Robertson | Years In The Making

Throughout her career in the UFC, Robertson has always had that “happy to be here” demeanor about her. But don’t let her smiley at-times shy personality confuse you. All that niceness evaporates when she steps into the Octagon, where she becomes laser-focused, flame-haired “Savage”.

Her performances in the Octagon over the years have been delivered with her trademark relentless style as she sizes up her opponents, gets them to engage, then drags them to the mat and drowns them, either via submission, or under a barrage of ground strikes. She has claimed 14 victories in the UFC, with 10 of them coming by finish – a UFC women’s record. Of those finishes, seven came via submission – also a UFC women’s record.

RELATED: Mackenzie Dern Has The A-Z Of BJJ At The Ready

Now Robertson plans on taking those talents and toppling reigning strawweight champion Dern, a former Brazilian jiu-jitsu phenom who captured world titles in BJJ and submission grappling among a plethora of honors from her grappling days.

But Robertson brings her very own brand of grappling to the table, with her submission attack complemented by a nasty ground-and-pound arsenal. It means opponents have to pick their poison, with Robertson invariably getting the job done inside the distance.

“Well, I think that’s where I'm going to shine-is that I think she's so used to traditional Brazilian jiu-jitsu and grappling, where I am more of an MMA fighter,” Robertson explained. “I will look to do more damage and just put a pressure on her that she's not used to.”