Gillian Robertson Submission Tour | UFC Fight Pass

The 28-year-old finisher has secured a submission win in half of her 14 UFC fights to date, and after spending over five years chasing flyweight contention, she’s bringing her jiu jitsu prowess to the action-packed strawweight division.

“The Savage” has an opportunity to break into the 115-pound rankings this weekend when she faces Tabatha Ricci at UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Topuria.

Let’s take a look back at each of Robertson’s submission wins as we wait for her to make the walk on Saturday at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville.

Gillian Robertson vs Emily Whitmire

The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion Finale - Dec 1, 2017