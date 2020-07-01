Gillian Robertson is Here to Break Records

“Din is innovating the game. It’s a lot of things that girls don’t even know yet. The way I set up my rear naked choke, it’s ahead of a lot of MMA fighters. They just don’t understand it, necessarily, so I’m able to slide it in really quick, and if you watch the video, I’m sitting there smiling when I have the choke in because the second I got it in, I knew it was deep and there was no defending it.”

Which brings things back to Robertson’s upcoming fight with Botelho. The Brazilian is 3-1 in the Octagon and has six knockouts on her professional record, and her striking is what stands out most to Robertson. That said, Robertson isn’t particularly impressed with the caliber of Botelho’s competition thus far.

“She’s just not on my level,” she said. “She hasn’t fought my level of competition. The girls she has fought either have losing records in the UFC, or they’ve been cut from the UFC. Any of the girls who have been of that caliber like Cynthia Calvillo finished her in the first round, so I’m expecting similar to Cynthia’s fight. Hopefully, I can finish it faster than her.”

With each foray into the Octagon, Robertson said she feels herself getting more comfortable in her striking and ground-and-pound. In fact, she wasn’t all too happy with her last performance despite its dominant nature. She was hoping to show off more of her skills as an “MMA fighter” instead of a jiu-jitsu specialist. A finish is a finish, though, and when it comes to submissions, Robertson is unmatched. When asked if there’s a submission she hopes to hit at some point in her career, she cited a leg lock from an Imanari Roll or a flying armbar but, at the end of the day, the rear naked choke is just “her thing.”

The flyweight division continues to deepen with talent, but it remains wide open with Valentina Shevchenko reigning over all. However, Robertson is keen on fighting every single person she needs to in order to move her way up the ladder. And in doing that, she’s hoping to add to her already established records in the Octagon en route to UFC gold.

“I’m here to keep on finishing,” she said. “I’m here to break records, so I’m just moving up. I believe to be the world champion, you have to be able to beat every single girl. If they put someone up against me, and I’m like, ‘Oh, I don’t know about that matchup,’ then I shouldn’t be going against the champ. I shouldn’t be moving up farther. I gotta fight every single girl on the way up.”

