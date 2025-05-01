Gillian Robertson Has Found Her New Home

The 29-year-old began her UFC career in 2017 and fought 13 times at flyweight, securing eight wins in that span. But since dropping down to 115 pounds, Robertson’s been on a tear, winning four of her first five fights in what she calls her new “home” division.

At first glance, it might seem like the move to fighting smaller, lighter opponents is behind Robertson’s resurgence. But it’s not just about shedding an extra 10 pounds at the tail end of training camp - Robertson’s made year-round lifestyle changes that have transformed how she feels heading into each fight.

“I think it is just me coming together as a whole as a fighter,” Robertsons said. “I really figured out what I needed with my camp, with The Goat Shed, with Din Thomas and really with my schedule to get the weight off with the great dieticians here. It’s been a huge adjustment. I’m going to be 30 soon, so I feel like a large part of that is I’m just coming into my own.

“I think I would’ve been much more comfortable at 125 if I was eating right and properly the whole time. I could make 125 easily without taking care of myself, as well. I just let myself do that. But I think at 115, that might be a huge difference that I have to force myself to eat right.”