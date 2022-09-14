Gillian Robertson Has Found Belief In Herself

“While Din and I were working together, we never really had a home gym, so I was traveling all the time. I’ve been to every gym you could possibly think of, and I just feel like the head coach (Asim Zaidi) there is the pick for me,” Robertson said ahead of her bout at UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Song. “He thinks different than a lot of coaches do, he’s not stuck in the past, he’s not teaching it as a different sport, he’s teaching mixed martial arts and making us killers.”

The excitement that Robertson is feeling heading into her bout with flyweight Mariya Agapova is something she hasn’t felt in a long time. “The Savage” holds a 7-5 record inside the Octagon, with a 10-7 record overall.

The good times, and bad times, have led Robertson to this moment where she feels that everything is finally coming together.

“I was kind of looking for that for a while, so I think it is the love for this sport and I think I’ve found that love again,” Robertson said. “I’ve found that passion. I’m super excited to go out there this weekend; even just shadowboxing in the cage, I feel like my adrenaline is going crazy. It just feels so good to be in there.”