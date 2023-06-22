Gillian Robertson Feels Like She Found Her Home

The turnaround is rather quick for Robertson, who last picked up a win – another submission, naturally – in UFC’s visit to Kansas City this past April. The win over Piera Rodríguez was a milestone one because it marked Robertson’s return to the strawweight division.

To that point, Robertson competed as a flyweight since joining the roster via The Ultimate Fighter in 2017. Mainly off the back of her jiu jitsu skills, she managed to hold her own against a mostly larger group of opponents, but she flipped to a new chapter in 2023 and seemed the better for it.

As far as the weight cut, she said they’ve both gone “surprisingly well,” which reassured her that this division is home.

A 14-fight veteran at just 28 years of age, Robertson isn’t looking to methodically climb the ladder at 115 pounds. She wants to catapult herself up the rankings after her successful divisional debut.