Gillian Robertson Is Eyeing Three In A Row In 2024

"I think it's going to be an interesting matchup," she said.

"I think that she's going to want to avoid a lot of the grappling exchanges, though, just with my name, you know? Most submissions in the UFC. I don't think she's going to want to go to the ground with me.

"I think she's aggressive on the feet. She throws from her hip and comes at you, charging at you. But I think I'm ready for everything she has to offer me."

While Robertson thinks Pinheiro may adopt a "floor is lava" approach to the fight, she said she fully intends on taking her opponent to the canvas and adding to her growing list of UFC finishes. That's not to say she wouldn't love a knockout, but the Canadian admitted that she's still working on improving her striking power.

"Right now, I can pretty confidently say that most of my finishes are going to be on the ground. That's just where I am dominant," she said.

"Eventually I want to have a knockout. I want to be able to drop girls. I work on it daily, just developing the right mechanics so I can. One day that's going to happen. But right now, I think it's safe to say that most of my finishes come on the ground."