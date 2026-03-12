GILLIAN ROBERTSON | CHASING RECORDS, TITLE OPPORTUNITY

While the beloved ballplayer cited the repeated back-to-back home runs of teammates Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris being the origin point for the remark, this week, it applies to the standout strawweight fight between Gillian Robertson and Amanda Lemos that serves as the co-main event of Saturday’s return to Meta APEX in Las Vegas.

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

Originally booked for the final event of 2025, the Top 10 pairing was postponed on the day of the fight when Lemos was removed from the contest due to a mouth injury. Now, three months later, they’re set to run it back.

“They were trying to reschedule this fight for February 20-something, and I was like, ‘No, I need it back a little further’ because I need some time to recover from that weight cut, just to get my body back to normal before we bring it back to starving again,” Robertson said. “I gave myself a couple weeks —enjoyed Christmas, enjoyed New Years, and then got back to work.”

Every fighter understands when they sign up for this career that fights are going to fall apart for one reason or another, and on the way up the regional ranks, it’s fairly common for opponents to get cold feet during fight week or be swapped out at the 11th hour.